All alone, one-on-one against the world

When enemy quarterbacks look across the line of scrimmage at the Ennis defensive secondary this season, there won't be an obvious target. Except for Vonderrick Allen. At 5'10" and 170-pounds, the senior cornerback will see his share of action since Kevion Gabriel, a Division I pledge to Arkansas State, is on the opposite corner. At safety are a pair of hybrids in Chris McDonald and K.D. Davis, both who started last year at linebacker. Combined, they have more than two dozen college offers and counting.

