Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

All alone, one-on-one against the world

When enemy quarterbacks look across the line of scrimmage at the Ennis defensive secondary this season, there won’t be an obvious target. Except for Vonderrick Allen. At 5’10” and 170-pounds, the senior cornerback will see his share of action since Kevion Gabriel, a Division I pledge to Arkansas State, is on the opposite corner. At safety are a pair of hybrids in Chris McDonald and K.D. Davis, both who started last year at linebacker. Combined, they have more than two dozen college offers and counting. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 11 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017