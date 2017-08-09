Alvarez previews 2017 season with Lions Club

Ennis High School head football coach Jack Alvarez is excited heading into 2017, he told the Noon Lions Club this week. Coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2016, the head Lion talked to the club about his expectations for 2017, saying the last two seasons were “about rebuilding,” before admitting “this year, I think we have a chance to make a little run at it.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

