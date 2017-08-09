Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Alvarez previews 2017 season with Lions Club

Ennis High School head football coach Jack Alvarez is excited heading into 2017, he told the Noon Lions Club this week. Coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2016, the head Lion talked to the club about his expectations for 2017, saying the last two seasons were “about rebuilding,” before admitting “this year, I think we have a chance to make a little run at it.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 9 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017