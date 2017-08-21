Avalon opens fall camp intent on defending district crown

Coming off a 7-3 regular season last year, the Eagles might be young, but they are hungry. Avalon head coach Cole said he is still accessing players regarding the team’s defense, but with the return on two veterans to his six-man squad, the sky is the limit if key players have a breakout season. “We have some younger guys that are going to have to step in and potentially fill those holes on defense,” Cole said. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today! Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

