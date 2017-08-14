Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Beast Mode

J.T. Mackey, the leading receiver for Ennis as a senior, is preparing for his freshman campaign at a college known more for its women’s drill team than football. After originally announcing plans to attend Blinn College, Mackey received a full-ride scholarship offer to Kilgore College in East Texas. He will not be wearing white boots and a white cowboy hat and high kicking for the Kilgore Rangerettes,
the coast to coast, traveling troupe. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 14 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017