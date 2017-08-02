Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Causing a racquet

Perennial tennis power Ennis, who began preseason practices this week, are seeking their 8th consecutive district championship.
Fall team tennis is co-ed, with teams battling to be the first to record 10 wins in a match in a series of singles, doubles and mixed pairs. Under head coach Keith Howard and longtime assistant Wyatt Johnson, the maroon clad team has won 17 district crowns in team tennis, 15 since Howard took over. “We made it to the regional finals last year,” he said. “We were one match away from the state tournament, so these players are already talking about wanting to be the first Ennis tennis team to make it to state.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

