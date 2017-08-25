Cowboys host first training camp event at new facility

FRISCO (AP) — Jason Witten has practiced in front of thousands of Dallas Cowboys fans during training camp plenty of times in his 15 seasons. Just never a few paces and a left turn from the locker in his home away from home — team headquarters, with the 12,000-seat stadium that serves as an indoor practice field for America’s Team at its posh year-old facility. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

