Defense sharp in EHS intrasquad scrimmage

An intrasquad scrimmage before the start of Media Day on Saturday revealed the Ennis defense is well ahead of the offense. Head coach Jack Alvarez and defensive coordinator Paul Willingham spent the morning firing up their guys, though they didn't appear to need much. There was plenty of fire already.

