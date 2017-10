Duke, Ennis XC boys place at regionals

Sophomore Stoney Duke led the Ennis boys cross country team to a No. 12 finish at the Class 5A Region III meet on Monday. There were

24 teams competing at Kate-Barr State Park in Huntsville. Duke finished the 5K (3.1 miles) in 17:45.30, which placed him at No. 45 against a field of 183 runners, many of them from the Houston area. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

