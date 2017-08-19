Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

EHS making progress on indoor facility

Hellas Construction workers are nearing the completion of the EISD renovation of three, little-used gyms at the high school campus. The trio are side by side on the Lake Bardwell Drive side of
Ennis High School. Converting two of the old gyms into an indoor practice facility began in early summer and was hoped to be finished by the start of school. The bidding process began in February after the board of trustees approved the project, which had preliminary cost estimates between $500,000 and $800,000. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 19 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017