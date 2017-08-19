EHS making progress on indoor facility

Hellas Construction workers are nearing the completion of the EISD renovation of three, little-used gyms at the high school campus. The trio are side by side on the Lake Bardwell Drive side of

Ennis High School. Converting two of the old gyms into an indoor practice facility began in early summer and was hoped to be finished by the start of school. The bidding process began in February after the board of trustees approved the project, which had preliminary cost estimates between $500,000 and $800,000. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

