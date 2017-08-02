Ennis 12-year-old plays on CBS

Weekend viewers of CBS Sports witnessed a local 12-year old baseball player, Aidan Castillo, playing in New York for the West All-Stars. Taking on the East All-Stars, Castillo and two others from Texas were big contributors in the two game exhibition series that saw the teams split a pair of games. The West dropped the opener, 10-8, and then won the second in a 5-3 verdict.

When Castillo, who will be a seventh grader at Ennis Junior High School in the fall, came to bat, graphics on the TV screen indicated the 5’5, 135-pounder, who plays for the Dallas Mustangs, hails from Ennis. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

