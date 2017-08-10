Ennis 8th grader stars for select team

Ennis eighth grader Octavius Johnson, who starts at right guard for a DFW select football team, enjoyed a notable weekend when he helped lead the Yellowjackets United to a 3-0 sweep of teams at a tournament in Round Rock. Ranked No. 5 team in the nation in their 13-and-

Under age group, the orange-clad Yellowjackets dominated all three opponents. They opened with a 22-0 win over the Houston Renegade, then crushed the Corpus Christi Extreme by a 38-0 count. In the final on Saturday, the Jackets defeated San Antonio, 33-0. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

