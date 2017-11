Ennis aims to defend hoops crown

Fans love an encore, where the audience calls for more. In music the artist or band returns after finishing their performance, often playing a few more tunes to a receptive audience. Following a 24-9 season last winter, the Ennis girls basketball team is back and they are bent on accomplishing more and going further in the playoffs. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

