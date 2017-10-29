Ennis backs lead steady pounding

Tycen Thompson ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and set up another score with a 27-yard pass on a fake punt to lead Ennis to a 41-7 thumping of Jacksonville on Friday at Lion Memorial

Junior fullback James Harris added 119 yards and two TDs as Ennis run over and through the Tribe. Winning for the fifth straight week, the Lions improved their overall mark to 5-3 and lifted their record in District 17- 5A to 3-0. Jacksonville (4-4 / 0-3), who entered league play with a 4-1 ledger, slipped for the third consecutive week.

