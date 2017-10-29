Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Ennis backs lead steady pounding

Tycen Thompson ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and set up another score with a 27-yard pass on a fake punt to lead Ennis to a 41-7 thumping of Jacksonville on Friday at Lion Memorial
Stadium. Junior fullback James Harris added 119 yards and two TDs as Ennis run over and through the Tribe. Winning for the fifth straight week, the Lions improved their overall mark to 5-3 and lifted their record in District 17- 5A to 3-0. Jacksonville (4-4 / 0-3), who entered league play with a 4-1 ledger, slipped for the third consecutive week. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 29 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017