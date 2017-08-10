Ennis band prepping for new year

What could be the largest band in the history of Ennis High School has begun practicing for the upcoming school year. Over 200 members, including a large freshman class, are expected to be in the ranks when classes begin on Aug. 17. Gary Goodwin, who has been directing bands for 32 years, has been at Ennis for going on 24 years. Considered one of the state's best, he started teaching sessions on leadership to this year's Marching E Band squad leaders on Aug. 1. Full rehearsals commenced on Thursday, Aug. 3.

