Ennis football announces Media Day

Ennis football will hold a media day on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lion Memorial Stadium. The primary purpose of the day will be for player, group and team photos for publication use by the media.
In the announcement, assistant athletic director David Kilpatrick issued a list of area media invited to the annual event, then detailed the scheduled times for each of three shoots. Time for the freshman team will begin promptly at 8 a.m., and will be followed by the junior varsity team at 9 a.m. Varsity Lions are slated for 10 a.m. Ennis will play in a preseason scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Lake Dallas High School. The Class 5A Falcons, 5-5 a year ago, are ranked in the area poll. Two years ago they posted a 12-3 mark. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

