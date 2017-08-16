Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis netters 4-2 after tourney

Ennis volleyball ran its winning streak to four in a row before a set back in the consolation finals at Fairfield on Saturday. The Lady Lions participated in a two day tournament, played on Thursday and Saturday, which left Friday open for the team to play their home debut. While the opposition in Fairfield was smaller schools, the home match was against Class 5A Dallas Hillcrest, who posted a 19-7 record a year ago, winning District 11 with an unblemished mark. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

