Ennis netters stunned Corsicana, 3-0

Ennis varsity volleyball, with one winning season over the past decade, finished the 2016 regular season with a 15-15 record. While they did qualify for the playoffs for the first time in years, their stellar moment of the season came on Oct. 18 when they hosted unbeaten Corsicana. The Lady Lions, who were in the midst of a stretch of matches in which they won 3-of-4, had a Tiger by the tail as Corsicana was 7-0 (21-4 in games) in District 17-5A at the time. Ennis was 3-4 and in fifth place. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

