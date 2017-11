Ennis tennis halted in playoffs

One of, if not the best-ever season by the Ennis tennis team, came to a disappointing end when A&M Consolidated tamed the Lions with a 10-4 verdict in te Class 5A regional semi-finals at Huntsville. Results of the loss were not made available, though none of the six singles matches by Ennis girls produced a win, nor did the three girls doubles matches. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

