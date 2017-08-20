Ennis Tennis off to 6-0 start

Starting the fall team tennis season without missing a beat, Ennis rolled past visiting Tomball, 16-3, to improve their record to 6-0. The Lions swept all seven doubles matches as well as the six singles matches by boys, falling only in three very competitive girls singles events. Head coach Keith Howard has prepared this team, who graduated only a few standouts from last year, and has them primed for what could be a highly successful campaign. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

