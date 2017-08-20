Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ennis Tennis off to 6-0 start

Starting the fall team tennis season without missing a beat, Ennis rolled past visiting Tomball, 16-3, to improve their record to 6-0. The Lions swept all seven doubles matches as well as the six singles matches by boys, falling only in three very competitive girls singles events. Head coach Keith Howard has prepared this team, who graduated only a few standouts from last year, and has them primed for what could be a highly successful campaign. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 20 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017