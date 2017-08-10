Ennis VB home opener Friday

Ennis opens the new volleyball season this weekend with a home debut at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night and a two-day tournament at Fairfield on Thursday and Saturday. New head coach Kelly Henderson, with an influx of new varsity players on the roster, calls the Lady Lions “revamped” rather than rebuilding. That reveals a confidence in her first year team and a belief the senior-laden squad can compete

in District 17-5A this fall.

