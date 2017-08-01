Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ennis VB opens camp Monday

Eating glitter for breakfast may make you shine all day, but it does little to light up a volleyball scoreboard. New head volleyball coach Kelly Henderson is wasting no time learning history about the Lady Lions. That’s a good thing too. With only one winning season (2008) in the past decade, the program has been in need of a fresh start. Prior to her arrival this month, previous head coach Jonathan Newton led the program back to respectability with three consecutive years of 15 wins. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Sports, Volleyball. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017