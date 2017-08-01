Ennis VB opens camp Monday

Eating glitter for breakfast may make you shine all day, but it does little to light up a volleyball scoreboard. New head volleyball coach Kelly Henderson is wasting no time learning history about the Lady Lions. That's a good thing too. With only one winning season (2008) in the past decade, the program has been in need of a fresh start. Prior to her arrival this month, previous head coach Jonathan Newton led the program back to respectability with three consecutive years of 15 wins.

