Ennis XC training camp opens this week

Entering his twentieth year as the head coach of boys and girls cross country, Lonnie Redning hasn’t lost any of his competitive fire. In fact, it stretches over the holidays when he also takes the reins of boys and girls track teams. Redning opened training camp for the 2017 fall season on Monday, July 31, saying he was prepared for about 20 boys and 15 girls seeking to earn a spot on either the varsity or junior varsity XC teams. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

