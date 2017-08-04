Erdmann takes 2nd in Dallas tennis event

Ennis junior tennis player Benjamin Erdmann finished second in the Metroplex July Classic hosted by the Dallas Professional Tennis Association. Playing outdoors with a heat index exceeding 100 degrees at the Fair Oaks Tennis Center, the 5’6 Erdmann advanced to the finals when his opponent withdrew after sustaining a hand injury. He then took on the No. 18 ranked player (in his age group) in the nation in the finals. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

