Ferris Opens Fall Camp WITH ?s

As the Ferris Yellowjackets opened fall camp this week, with final preparations being made before their September 1 kick-off versus Bonham High School at home, head coach Brandon Layne said there are still some position battles on-going. Quarterback is a toss-up between senior Riley Fagan and junior Kobe Lankford; Fagan standing as the incumbent after passing for 733 yards and 8 TDs in 2016, completing 52 percent of his passes, while Lankford spent last season playing sparingly at wide receiver.

