Ferris struggles in debut scrimmage

Ferris Head Coach Brandon Layne said it was tough to find a silver lining on either side of the ball after the Yellowjackets’ scrimmage against Palmer on Saturday. Ferris junior quarterback Kobe Lankford scored the Yellowjackets’ only touchdown on a bootleg. “I am extremely disappointed,” Layne said. “We had a great spring, and excellent two a days, the only bright side is that we get to come back Monday and get back to work.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments