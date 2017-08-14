Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Flyin’ Lions now 6-0

Perennial tennis power Ennis has started off the year by flying out of the gate with six consecutive wins to start the fall, team tennis
season. Head coach Keith Howard and assistant Wyatt Johnson have one of their better squads in recent years, and they have begun their
new campaign by playing host to five matches at the Lions Tennis Center. The 6-0 start included a solo match on Aug. 7, a pair the following day and two more on Aug. 9. They played another on Thursday. Details of individual performances will be published on Wednesday. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

