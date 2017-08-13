Former Ennis QB lands in LA

Tre Elliott, who rushed for 900 yards during the 2014 Ennis state championship season, is seeking a comeback at No. 12 ranked Mt. San Antonio College in California. As a junior Elliott starred in the backfield with senior Taylor Thompson, the latter rushing for a school record 1,700 yards. Then, at 5’11 and 210 pounds, Elliott moved to quarterback in his final year. He led the Lions to a 6-4 mark in the regular season. They lost on a game ending field goal to Hallsville in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

