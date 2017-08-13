Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Former Ennis QB lands in LA

Tre Elliott, who rushed for 900 yards during the 2014 Ennis state championship season, is seeking a comeback at No. 12 ranked Mt. San Antonio College in California. As a junior Elliott starred in the backfield with senior Taylor Thompson, the latter rushing for a school record 1,700 yards. Then, at 5'11 and 210 pounds, Elliott moved to quarterback in his final year. He led the Lions to a 6-4 mark in the regular season. They lost on a game ending field goal to Hallsville in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.

