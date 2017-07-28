Freshwater fishing tips for area lakes

Landing fish can involve both plenty of skill and bit of luck. The former, however, comes in handy should an angler have any desire to catch enough for supper. There are websites that provide basics for freshwater fishing, like: www.fishingtipsdepot.com/ freshwater-fishing-tips, though local fisherman Lonnie Creager, of Ennis, was asked about area

lakes. His tips for effective fishing reveal his tried and true methods, and with apologies to Steely Dan, about reeling in the years. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments