Gabriel trumpets his case at Midwestern State

Midwestern State University junior running back Nick Gabriel, who was a two-time First Team All-District RB at Ennis, is busting a move
for a starting berth for the Mustangs. The 6'0, 208-pounder rushed for 163 yards on 28 carries as a reserve last season. This could be the year he makes a move to earn a first string role. "Camp is going great," he told The Ennis News this week. "In the first four days I have balled everyday, scoring a few touchdowns too."

