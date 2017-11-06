Graff throws for 309, Thompson breaks record

Ennis and Corsicana did their part to set the stage for next Friday’s winnertake- all District 17-5A championship as both teams earned victories to improve their league records to 4-0 and their overall marks to 6-3. Senior quarterback Kademon Graff was sensational. He completed 13 of 14 passes for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His backup, Reese Caldwell, entered the game with under eight minutes

remaining. He threw one pass, a 23-yarder to Hunter Garcia in the final minute. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments