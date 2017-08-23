Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Howard finds home in Ennis, on Lions’ football team

Ennis defensive end Brodrick Howard is a young man of serious contrasts. Reverential about the value of the American military, yet
revved up to the max with ferocity on the football field. “My heart is full of respect and appreciation for those who have served and for those who currently serve to protect this land,” he said this week. “Where would this country be without them? Defense is the President’s top priority.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 23 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017