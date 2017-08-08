In the Nick of Time – Gunner Barnes, Palmer

Palmer avoided a winless season when senior Gunner Barnes blocked an extra point at the end of the game to preserve a 15-14 Palmer victory over Oak Cliff Life High School. Bringing an 0-8 record into the game against the Lions, who were 3-5 at the time, the Bulldogs were win starved. Head coach Don Waddle praised his team’s drive all season, saying “it was never an issue with effort.” The Bulldogs were rebuilding and struggled offensively, especially along the offensive line. It short-circuited both the ground game and limited the time quarterbacks Cole Yarbrough and Wesley Greenlee had to pass. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments