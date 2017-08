It doesn’t get much better than Beltre

When Adrian Beltre came to join the Rangers in 2011, we weren't completely sure what we were getting. As fans, we heard rumors that Adrian was "weird," and I, for one, was a little worried he might be a concern in the clubhouse. Six years later, I laugh at just how wrong I was. Sure, Adrian is weird, but in a good way.

