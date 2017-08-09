Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
It’s simply time to leave Bartman alone

This week, news broke that the Chicago Cubs organization awarded a 2016 World Series ring to perhaps the biggest pariah the game has
ever seen. I was only 11 years old when it happened, when Steve Bartman, the awkward, sweater-wearing, headphone listening fan reached up, as any fan might, to grab a foul ball. That foul ball, however, which flew just to the edge of the seats in that 2003 NLCS Game 6, could have been caught by left fielder Moises Alou, and had it been caught, the legendary “Curse of the Billy Goat” may have been broken
13 years sooner.

