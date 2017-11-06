Jackets crush Mustangs Behind Edwards ground game

The Ferris Yellowjackets hosted the Dallas Roosevelt Mustangs at the nest in Ferris Friday night. The Jackets secured their spot in the

playoffs with a 43 – 20 victory Damien Edwards started the scoring off with a 35-yard touchdown run capped off with a pass to Matthew Nunez for the twopoint conversion. Ferris scored again on their second drive, capping it off with a 21-yard pass from Kobe Langford to Matthew Nunez as he tried to take it in for the two-point conversion and was stopped. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments