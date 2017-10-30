Jackets play spoiler at Lincoln homecoming

The Ferris Yellowjackets traveled up to Kincaide Stadium in Dallas to take on the Lincoln Tigers on a cold, cold night, as they upset the Tigers on their homecoming 22-20. Ferris received the opening kickoff, and Dallas and Ferris exchanged possessions twice before quarterback for Lincoln, Dominique Wilkerson, scored on a 66-yard touchdown with the two-point conversion failed, as Dallas Lincoln took the lead 6-0 in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, as Ferris was marching down the field, Lincoln still led 6-0. The Yellowjackets answered with an 87-yard drive for a touchdown, capped off by a 1-yard run by Damien Edwards, and Raymond Gonzalez added the two-point conversion. Ferris took the lead in the second quarter 8-6.

