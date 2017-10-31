Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Lady Lions in playoffs with first winning record in nine years

Ennis closed the regular season on Tuesday when Corsicana swept them, 25- 8, 26-24 and 25-15. The Lady Lions 17-15 overall record was their first winning mark since 2008 when Kim Vernor coached the squad to a 19-7 mark. Junior Audrey Beakley led the team with 7 kills, while Kourtney Lewis and Tiana Murray-Lewis had 6 and 5 respectively. Marlee Hopkins, a freshman, was in assists with 14, with Maddie Martinez making 9. In serves, Martinez fired a pair of aces to go with 10 digs. Cynthia Esquivel and Ellen Pate scooped up 14 and 8 digs. New head coach Kelly Henderson, whose team finished fourth in District 17-5A with a 4-6 ledger, had already clinched a playoff berth two weeks ago. In terms of individual games, Ennis was 51-45. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

