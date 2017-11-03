Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Leery of ‘trap’ Dragons, Lions hunt for district crown

Nacogdoches, known as Texas’ oldest city, is a 150-mile trek from Ennis, deep into East Texas. It is home of the world’s largest azalea garden, Clint Dempsey of the USA mens soccer team, Don Henley of the Eagles rock band, late football coach Bum Phillips, former U.S. senator Kay Bailey Hutchison and Stephen F. Austin University. It could be known as a major trap if Ennis, 5-3, takes the Dragons, 1-7, lightly. Nacogdoches still has an outside shot at a fourth place playoff berth should they rise up and stun Ennis and last place Jacksonville in their final two games. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

