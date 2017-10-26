Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Lion lineman Justin Hutyra steady in return from surgery

His comeback from a late summer leg injury that required surgery and wearing a walking boot cost a senior Ennis offensive lineman plenty. It wasn’t like Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series or Willis Reed in the 1970 NBA Finals, Curt Schilling’s bloody sock in the 2004 baseball playoffs or even Tiger Woods two-week comeback of a double stress fracture in his tibia to win the 2008 U.S. Open, but Ennis’s Justin Hutyra would love to have his comeback end on a promising note. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

