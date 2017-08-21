McCray takes reigns at left tackle, welcomes challenge

Jordan McCray is following in the footsteps of former Ennis all-state left tackle, Trendon Rolen. Saying he has huge shoes to fill may be a figure of speech, but the 6’4, 315 pound McCray has a straight-forward approach. “Right now I’m kind of unknown,” he said, “but eventually people will know.” More than matching the imposing physique of Rolen, who started as a sophomore during the Lions 2014 state championship season, McCray looks to be an anchor on a completely new offensive line. While much of the team’s skill position players, linebackers and defensive secondary return, both the O-line and defensive front four are replacing all of their starters. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

