Mid-air collisions sought

Being new has its advantages, as well as some liabilities. Kelly Henderson, recently hired to lead the Ennis volleyball program, hasn’t wasted any time applying established fundamentals and techniques.She has focused on those basics to ensure her team is on the same page.

The Lady Lions are 4-2 after one week, though much of it was against inferior competition. Their two defeats came at the hands of Class 2A teams. They will need to step-up their game where better foes await. Still, the team is coming together and blending in new players. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

