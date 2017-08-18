Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Mid-air collisions sought

Being new has its advantages, as well as some liabilities. Kelly Henderson, recently hired to lead the Ennis volleyball program, hasn’t wasted any time applying established fundamentals and techniques.She has focused on those basics to ensure her team is on the same page.
The Lady Lions are 4-2 after one week, though much of it was against inferior competition. Their two defeats came at the hands of Class 2A teams. They will need to step-up their game where better foes await. Still, the team is coming together and blending in new players. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 18 2017. Filed under Ennis Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017