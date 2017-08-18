Multi-sport star Schanfish finds niche as Lions’ punter

When you consider Ennis High School senior Matt Schanfish has earned 32 medals in track and field since his freshman season as a 110-meter and 300-meter hurdler, it would be easy to assume his future lay in spikes and between the lanes. But, you know what they say about assuming. Running primarily the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as being a sprinter on the Lions’ 4×4 relay team, Schanfish has proved his mettle. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

