No. 4 TCU can solidify playoff position with win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — When TCU last played Iowa State before the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Horned Frogs won by 52 points in the 2014 regular season finale. They then dropped out of the top four and were left out of the playoff. A win of any margin over the surprising No. 25 Cyclones this time would almost certainly solidify the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs being in the top four of the initial playoff rankings this season. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

