Noel caps solid season

Alyssa Noel, who qualified for the state meet in both track and cross country for Ennis, concluded her freshman season by finishing 31st in the Heartland Conference 6K meet last weekend in Wichita, Kansas. St. Edwards University came in second as a team at the NCAA Division II event. The 5’3 Noel placed 15th and 6th in her first two meets, both while running a 5K course. She took 14th and 9th at meets in Portland, Maine and San Antonio, each on a 6K course. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

