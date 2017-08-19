Palmer putting 2016 in rearview

Palmer football, like Montgomery Gentry’s hit song, “Speed,” is bent on outrunning the memory of last year’s 1-9 season. Head coach Don Waddle has seen the determination of an entire team during the off season. “They are a hungry bunch,” he said. “Our guys enjoy

playing together and this group is doing everything possible to be united and better prepared. They are confident fans will see a different team in Black and Gold." The 2016 version didn't reach double figures until the eighth game of the season, and by then they had been shutout four times and outscored 300-19 in their first seven outings.

