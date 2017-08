Palmer sharp in debut scrimmage

Palmer threw for two touchdowns and defensively, for the most part, kept the Ferris offense in check. “Overall we are very pleased with our effort and physicality,” said Palmer Head Coach Don Waddle. Waddle said with the exception of possibly tweaking a few things,

the Bulldogs are off to a promising start. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments