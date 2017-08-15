Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Palmer’s Brian Black dedicates play to late father

Determined to bounce back after a dismal 1-9 campaign last year, Palmer football has more wind in their sails than you’d expect. Call it hope, and it springs eternal at the start of training camp. That the Bulldogs are so eager, considering the district they are in, says plenty about this cast of players and their coaching staff. Sunnyvale (11-1), Madison (8-3), Grandview (8-3), Kemp (8-4) and Maypearl
(6-4) are the top five teams in their league. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 15 2017. Filed under Palmer Sports, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017