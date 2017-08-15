Palmer’s Brian Black dedicates play to late father

Determined to bounce back after a dismal 1-9 campaign last year, Palmer football has more wind in their sails than you’d expect. Call it hope, and it springs eternal at the start of training camp. That the Bulldogs are so eager, considering the district they are in, says plenty about this cast of players and their coaching staff. Sunnyvale (11-1), Madison (8-3), Grandview (8-3), Kemp (8-4) and Maypearl

(6-4) are the top five teams in their league.

