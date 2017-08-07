Plays of the Year

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
After being dominated at homecoming (Oct. 7, 2016) by Whitehouse, the Lions made a gallant bid to overcome a 21-3 second-quarter deficit. Ennis drew to within 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. Twice they drove to within the shadow of the goal post only to be turned away by the Wildcats, both times on interceptions at the three and nine-yard lines. While the Lions displayed great determination in turning an about-face after the Wildcats had completely squeezed most every reason for fans to stay except for crowning a queen at homecoming. Most of them left, leaving only the faithful. With doubters gone, what remained was hope and a dogged bunch adorned in maroon. When Javier Neal, a junior defensive back for Whitehouse, picked off a Kademon Graff pass near the 10-yard line, hope was seen packing its bag and heading for the exit. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

