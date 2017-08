SAGU football picked 5th in CSFL

Southwestern Assemblies of God University was picked to finish fifth in the NAIA’s Central States Football League in a vote comprised of league coaches and sports information directors. The Lions were fourth in 2016 with a 4-6 record. Arizona Christian University (Phoenix) took 15 of the 18 first place votes to grab thenod as preseason favorites. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

