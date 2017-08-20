SAGU signs D-I transfer

Southwestern Assemblies of God University landed a former all-district pitcher at Class 6A Mansfield High School when Casey Waterman transferred from NCAA Division I Louisiana-Monroe. Waterman, a 6’0 right-hander, appeared in four games at ULM, posting a 2-2 won-lost ledger. Her victories came against Tennessee State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. She has two years of eligibility

remaining. The ULM Warhawks, members of the Sunbelt Conference, had a 33-30 record during the spring. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments